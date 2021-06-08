the National Security Adviser heads a meeting on the border areas with Syria

Shafaq News/ the National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji headed a meeting to discuss controlling and securing the border areas with Syria.

The meeting was attended by the Intelligence services, the Joint Operations Command and representatives of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

According to a statement, the attendees discussed "the problems in controlling and strengthening security control in the border areas, especially the Iraqi-Syrian borders."

They also discussed, "ways to secure the Iraqi borders and prevent the infiltration of terrorists into Iraqi territory.”

The meeting ended by taking recommendations to overcoming the challenges of security and stability in the country in general, based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.