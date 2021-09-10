Report

the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-10T09:48:49+0000
Shafaq News/ on Friday, the Iraqi National Security Service reported that five terrorists were arrested in Nineveh Governorate.

The Agency said in a statement that its detachments in Nineveh had arrested five ISIS members.

The terrorists were working in different positions within ISIS; one was responsible for harboring terrorists in the so-called Wilayat of Al-Jazira, while another was responsible for oil imports.

The three other arrested worked in manufacturing explosive devices and fighters in the “Diwan Al-Jund.”

According to the statement, they confessed to committing crimes against l the citizens, as well as targeting the security forces during the liberation battles in the city of Mosul.

