the Iraqi Intelligence Service arrests more than ten terrorists in Nineveh

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced on Saturday that more than ten terrorists were arrested in separate areas of Nineveh Governorate.

The Service said in a statement "the detainees are wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article (4 / terrorism), they were working as fighters in the so-called Diwan Al-Jund, Tigris district, General Camps, and the Military Diwan."

"The terrorists confessed of participating in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens, as well as urged citizens to join ISIS gangs under threat.”

The Statement added, "Legal measures were taken against them."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.