the European Parliament praised the Iraqi government's openness on the other countries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-01T09:16:00+0000

Shafaq News/ the European Parliament praised, on Thursday, the Iraqi government's openness on the other countries. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, the Minister Fouad Hussein received, today, at his residence in Brussels, Mr Domènec Ruiz Devesa, acting Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Iraq and his accompanying delegation. They discussed cooperation between the two sides the two sides and ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation Partnership between Iraq and the European Union. According to the statement, the minister presented a summary of the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, especially the issue of holding parliamentary elections, praising the European Union's decision to participate in election observation, and stressing the need for continued European support for Iraq in all fields. For his part, Representative Devesa referred to the continuous work, in coordination with the embassy, ​​“to raise the level of cooperation between the two sides, especially since Iraq is an important political, economic and security partner of the European Union.” According to the statement, Devisa praised the “Iraqi government's adoption of a balanced policy and its quest to open up to all countries in the region.”

