terrorist attacks target electrical power transmission lines in Baghdad and Saladin

Shafaq News/ A terrorist attack targeted, on Wednesday, electrical power transmission lines in Baghdad and Saladin, which led to an outage affecting several areas.

The Ministry of Electricity announced in a statement that "the high-voltage electric power transmission line of Saladin/ west of Baghdad was targeted with explosive devices which damaged Tower No. 116 in the Al-Nibai area, west of the capital, Baghdad, and will affect the electric power supply in a part of the Saladin Governorate and Tarmiyah District, north of Baghdad.

The statement added that "Improvised explosive devices blew up in the two other electric power transmission lines (Nasr - Quds) in the Tarmiyah area, north of Baghdad, which will affect the electrical power supply for the Karkh water project."

Hundreds of Iraqis protested frequently in different Governorates over worsening power cuts as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Iraq.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Reduced power supplies from Iran this month and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.