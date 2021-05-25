Report

ten injured in the Hawija car bomb blast

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T15:58:08+0000
Shafaq News/ An official in al-Anbar governorate said that the injury toll of the Hawija car bomb blast jumped to ten.

The director of Haditha hospital, Dr. Hossam Hussein, told Shafaq News Agency that the injuries varied between mild and moderate, with only one patient in a critical condition.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement that a pick-up exploded in the "Physicians Street" in Hawija district.

SMC said that the attack resulted in ten injuries.

Earlier today, Tuesday, a source reported to Shafaq News Agency a car bomb blast in Haditha district.

