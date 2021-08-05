"systematic attacks" target the transmission lines in western Iraq, the Ministry of Electricity says

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced, on Thursday, that "systematic attacks" targeted the electric power transmission lines in the western region of the country.

Earlier today, The Ministry said 13 transmission towers were targeted within 48 hours in the governorates of Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh in “Systematic attacks.”

The Northern Electricity transmission General Company affiliated with the Ministry, said in a statement, “within the past 48 hours, the war against the transmission towers and lines is expanding to cover all northern governorates with systematic attacks,” noting that this “War” targets the capabilities of the company and damage its infrastructure, as well as harm the citizens.

According to the statement, "Yesterday evening, at least five towers were targeted in different areas,” and the Director-General, Khaled Ghazai, directed to develop an emergency plan and to form joint work teams in all governorates of the northern region.

Hundreds of Iraqis protested in different Governorates over worsening power and water cuts as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Iraq.

People are criticizing the government for not providing its citizens with enough electricity.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population.

Iraq's electricity minister resigned under pressure over the power crisis.

Reduced power supplies from Iran this month and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.