“supporting the sect” will be the Sadrist movement’s slogan in the upcoming elections

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement revealed on Friday its electoral project and raised the slogan of "supporting the sect" in the next elections, which are expected to take place in June 2021.

Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said in a post on Facebook, "our special electoral project is an ideological one, so we will not form political alliances unless we strengthen the sect."

He added, " we are ready to cooperate with any party who obeys the law, wants the interest of the sect, loves Iraq, seeks actual reform, on the ideological side only.

The Sadrist movement seeks to win the presidency of the next government, according to what the leaders of the movement declare, and what they see as an electoral entitlement resulting from a "Sadrist majority" in Parliament.