supporters of the parties opposing the election results end escalation near the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The supporters of the parties opposing the election results ended their escalation near the Green Zone in Baghdad, and retreated to their sit-in tents, following the Federal Supreme Court's decision.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the protesters retreated from the crossroads facing the Ministry of planning, and got back to their tents to proceed with their demonstrations, noting that the security forces are still blocking al-Jumhouriyah bridge.

Earlier today, tension mounted in Baghdad as hundreds of demonstrators protesting the election results rallied the streets of the Iraqi capital amidst roadblocks and tightened security measures.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators holding a vigil near the Takhteet (Planning) entrance of the ultra-secure Green Zone burned tires on the road releasing dense palls of smoke.

Demonstrators are also mobilizing to gather near the other entrances of the Green Zone, al-Nosour (Eagles) square, the headquarters of Baghdad's Operations Command, and the Supreme Federal Court building.

The law enforcement ramped up security measures in the Iraqi capital and closed all the roads leading to the headquarters of the Federal Court near al-Kindi street, the Green Zone entrances, and al-Jumhoriyah (the Republic) bridge.

Since yesterday evening, Iraq security authorities closed the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the Government and Parliament headquarters, in addition to international embassies and missions.

The escalation and the counter security measures take place only a few hours ahead of the announcement of the Supreme Federal Court its adjudication on the complaint filed by the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, to annul the election results.

Today morning, Iraq's Supreme Court rejected the complaint lodged by the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, to dispute October's election results, a court ruling read by the court's chairman, Jassim Mohammed, said.

The ruling came amid tight security inside and around Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the court building, government offices, and embassies are located. The security measures and protests by supporters of Shiite militias outside the zone have snarled traffic and disrupted the daily life.

The ruling stipulated that the contesting political party can challenge the ruling within three days of its announcement and the Judicial Council has exclusive power in the matters related to the election results.

The Court called on the Iraqi Parliament to amend the law and adopt the hand counting and tallying exclusively.

Iraqis voted on October 10 in an early election demanded by the pro-reform, youth-led protests that swept central and southern Iraq two years earlier.

The Sadrist bloc, a political group sponsored by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Al-Takaddom party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

Al-Sadr's main rival, the Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while Kurdistan Alliance led by the rival the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party won only 17 seats.