sirens heard in Baghdad's Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-04T14:51:52+0000
Shafaq News / Sirens were sounding in the US embassy the heavily fortified Green Zone, Baghdad which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, A security source said on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The US embassy sounded sirens as s part of a routine training exercise."

The missiles on the US embassy stopped last month when the "Iraqi resistance" declared a truce with Washington to end its military existence in Iraq.

United States accused in several occasions Pro-Iranian factions to launch missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, raising concern about a wider war in the Middle East.

