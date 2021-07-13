security forces thwart an attack on a major power transmission tower

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced that an attack on a major power transmission tower linking Baghdad with Diyala had been thwarted.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency's detachments in the Ministry of Interior, based on intelligence information, found out about the intention of ISIS terrorists to detonate one of the main active towers linking Baghdad and Al-Quds Electricity Station in the Al-Waziriya area between Diyala and Baghdad.

The statement explained that a working team was formed in light of the information and in coordination with the First Division of the Federal Police, noting that this attempt was thwarted and eight bombs were seized and dismantled by the bomb squads.