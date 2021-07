Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Thursday that the security forces thwarted a car bomb attack, in Basra.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A security force from the Abu al-Khasib police found a booby-trapped vehicle near Alwa Hamdan."

He pointed out that "it was seized and dismantled without incident."

The escalating security tensions in Iraq comes after repeated warning to launching attacks as early parliamentary elections on the tenth of next October approach.