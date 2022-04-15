security authorities extend the mission of QRF in Abi Saida

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-15T15:36:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities extended the mission of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) in the turbulent sub-district of Abi Saida, northeastern Diyala, to hinder the resurgence of tribal conflicts and outlaws, a senior local official said on Friday. The acting administrator of the sub-district, Abdallah Ahmed al-Hayali, said that the security authorities opted to extend the mission of the QRF in Abi Saida for the success it has achieved since it transitioned to the area. "Extending its mission in Abi Saida is imperative to maintain the security attainments and lay the foundations of a comprehensive tribal reconciliation that will end the conflicts and ultimately bring social peace to the security-challenged sub-district." Al-Hayali warned of the reverberations of the QRF withdrawal and the impact of the political and tribal unrest on the progress of the government's agenda in the area. In 2020, the security authorities deployed the QRF units in the Abi Saida to contain the situation in the sub-district marred with a life-long history of complex tribal and sectarian conflicts.

related

Work is underway to end the IDPs file in Diyala-official says

Date: 2022-03-11 12:44:27

The Syndicate of Artists to establish a "Monumental" Art Complex in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-03 18:10:11

No changes in the results of the elections in Diyala after recounting votes

Date: 2021-10-25 11:28:48

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32

Diyala fortifies the “Fire Line" in the largest security and service operation in 14 years

Date: 2021-05-23 15:26:11

UN Security Council condemns Diyala attack, calls for combating terrorism in full swing

Date: 2022-01-25 10:13:10

Two killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10 07:21:56

Two high-level delegations arrive in al-Abbara

Date: 2021-04-24 15:11:02