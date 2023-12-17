raqi PM visits Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of Emir

I

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Kuwait on Sunday flanked by a government and parliamentary delegation to offer condolences on the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Al-Sudani's office said in a statement that the visit was "to express the deepest condolences of the Iraqi people to the Kuwaiti people and government on the loss of their beloved leader."

The funeral for Sheikh Nawaf was held earlier on Sunday at Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in the Hawalli Governorate. The Emir's body was then transported to the Sulaibikhat Cemetery, where he was buried.