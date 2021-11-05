one demonstrator died in clashes at the Green Zone gate 

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that more than 45 security personnel and demonstrators were injured. One demonstrator was killed in the fire exchange near a gate of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 30 of the riot forces and 15 demonstrators were injured, and one demonstrator died due to the clashes with stones and weapons near the gate of the suspension bridge in the Green Zone."

He added that an uneasy calm now prevails.

The clashes between the Green Zone vicinity took a "dangerous" turn.

A source told our Agency, "The security forces fired rubber and live bullets in the air to disperse the demonstrators and move them away from the Green Zone gate."

He added that "some demonstrators shot fire at the security forces."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environmental announced on Friday that 125 protesters and security forces were injured during the conflicts in central Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The institutions of the Ministry of Health in Baghdad received 125 injuries in which 27 are civilians, and 98 are from the security forces."

According to the statement, no deaths were recorded.

Violent confrontations broke out between the demonstrators and the security forces when the popular gathering tried to storm the Green Zone. The security forces prevented them by firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

On Thursday, the "preparatory committee for the demonstrations rejecting the election results" in Iraq threatened to escalate in the next stage if the announced results were preserved.

The committee called for "peaceful demonstrations to be held under the slogan "Friday of the Last Chance" before they start another (unspecified) stage."

The protesters, supporters of the losing forces, led by the Al-Fateh Alliance, call for a manual recount of all stations across the country.