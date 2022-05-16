Report

official: al-Kadhimi dismisses Baghdad's mayor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-16T09:36:48+0000
official: al-Kadhimi dismisses Baghdad's mayor

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi dismissed Baghdad's mayor, Alaa Kadhim Maan, for failing to discharge his duties.

On May 13, lawmaker Sarwa Abdul-Wahed said that Maan would be impeached for "corruption and failure," but the latter refuted Abdul-Wahed's claims.

A document appended by the signature of al-Kadhimi's secretary quoted a statement written by the Prime Minister himself on the margin of the dismissal request, "Baghdad and her people were wronged. I expected from the mayor to lift the city."

"However, the outcomes did not tantamount to the level of expectations and pledges. It was all promises, but no action. The services in the city have deteriorated to an intolerable level," the document quoted al-Kadhimi.

"In order to rectify the course rapidly, I approve the request to end the mandate of Baghdad's mayor," he concluded.

