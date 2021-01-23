Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-23T21:09:02+0000
massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Shafaq News /  ISIS  attacked on Saturday Evening  the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Saladin Governorate. 

 A source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS militants launched an attack on the headquarters of the 22nd Brigade of  PMF, located south of Al-Dur district, east of Tikrit."

He added that "the attack resulted in 11 dead of PMF fighters including the commander of the third regiment, Abu Alia Al-Hasnawi, and 10 others  wounded."

 The source pointed out that PMF  commandos backed with the federal police clashed with the terrorists, and  killed 18 of them while the others fled eastward." 

 Meanwhile;  the joint forces still   pursuing ISIS elements.

related

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-04 16:57:04
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Four Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-18 20:55:56
Four Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Saladin clans demand the government to reveal +3000 missings' fate

Date: 2021-01-17 12:31:54
Saladin clans demand the government to reveal +3000 missings' fate

Five terrorists killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 10:19:39
Five terrorists killed in Saladin

Two fishermen rescued east of Saladin after being attacked by ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-11-08 10:46:21
Two fishermen rescued east of Saladin after being attacked by ISIS terrorists

Security media: poor storage caused the explosion in Speicher Base

Date: 2020-09-18 09:47:48
Security media: poor storage caused the explosion in Speicher Base

Has Naqshbandi movement returned to Iraq?

Date: 2020-07-29 19:47:06
Has Naqshbandi movement returned to Iraq?

Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-16 19:23:16
Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin