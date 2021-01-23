massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Shafaq News / ISIS attacked on Saturday Evening the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Saladin Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS militants launched an attack on the headquarters of the 22nd Brigade of PMF, located south of Al-Dur district, east of Tikrit."

He added that "the attack resulted in 11 dead of PMF fighters including the commander of the third regiment, Abu Alia Al-Hasnawi, and 10 others wounded."

The source pointed out that PMF commandos backed with the federal police clashed with the terrorists, and killed 18 of them while the others fled eastward."

Meanwhile; the joint forces still pursuing ISIS elements.