less than 5000 and vaccinated, Iraq sets the terms for international pilgrims in al-Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ Iraq reportedly will only receive 5,000 "vaccinated" internationals from each country during the Imam Hussein Arbaeen pilgrimage, Iranian media reported on Friday.

An informed source revealed to Fars News that the Iraqi authorities, after a series of meetings, will limit the numbers of pilgrims to 5,000 from each country, with the numbers being subject to change.

Some countries, including Iran, might be allowed to dispatch more pilgrims; a matter still contingent on negotiations with the Iraqi authorities, the Iranian media outlet said