legal expert: Sadrist MPs can request abolishing their resignation 

Shafaq News / Legal expert Jamal al-Asadi confirmed that the resigned Sadrist lawmakers can retract their resignation.

Al-Asadi told Shafaq News agency that the issue could not be addressed by adducing a certain law, but through an administrative procedure according to which the MP submits a request to the parliament speaker to withdraw his resignation.

He added that no party has the right to submit an appeal against an MP's decision to resign because participating or withdrawing from any assembly is a choice made by the lawmaker himself.

According to Article 12/2nd of the Internal law of the Iraqi Parliament, the membership of a parliamentarian ends as soon as he submits his resignation, even prior to its approval.