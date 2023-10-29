lawmaker ask PM, President to justify the delay of foreign troops withdrawal from Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker, So'oud al-Saedi, on Monday called on President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Justice Minister Khalid Shawani to elucidate the progress of the legal measures taken implement parliamentary resolution mo.18 of 2020, which pertains to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraqi territory.

The head of Huqouq bloc a requested an explanation for the resolution's failure to make it to the official gazette.

The lawmaker attached the text of the resolution sent by the parliament to the president and prime Minister, as per the statement.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi legislative body voted on a resolution demanding that Baghdad work towards the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

This resolution came just two days after a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leading figure in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi).