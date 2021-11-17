large-scale security operation in Diyala and Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces successfully completed a large-scale security operation to pursue ISIS remnants in Saladin and Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Wednesday.

According to SMC, the operation was orchestrated by the Joint Operations Command (JOC) in the Diyala sector in cooperation with the Saladin and Samarra Operations Commands.

Forces from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Ministries of Defense and Interior, in addition to the Iraqi Airforce and the Army Aircraft.

The operation covered al-Azim Basin and the orchards of Abi Saida and al-Abbara, SMC said.

"The airforces bombed eight ISIS sites. A yacht, explosive devices, and a hideout with weapons, equipment, and various materials inside. A rocket was destroyed as well," the statement said, "the operation is still underway and the security forces will continue preparations for the next stage."

In spite of repeated campaigns and continuous operations, Diyala and nearby territories in Saladin still nest ISIS hideouts and headquarters, which they use as a launchpad for operations that target security forces and civilians.