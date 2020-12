Shafaq News/ Local sources reported that six people were killed on Monday in an explosion of a fuel tanker and an armed attack in Diyala governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A fuel tanker burst into flames and exploded on Khalis-Kirkuk road earlier today."

The incident killed four pedestrians and the driver.

Another local source told Shafaq News agency that unknown shooters attacked a fishmonger, killing him and wounding his brother in Kanaan district, 8 km east of Baqubah.

The source added that the security forces opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the accident.