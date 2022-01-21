high-level delegation arrives in al-Azim district

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation has arrived in Umm al-Karami, in al-Azim district, where an ISIS bloody attack took place today at dawn.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the delegation consists of the Iraqi army chief of staff, Abdel Emir Yarallah, and the deputy head of the joint operations command, Abdulamir al-Shammari, to assess the situation.

The administrator of al-Azim district, Abduljabbar al-Ubaidi, revealed that military reinforcements were brought, pointing to heavy security deployment in the area.

Earlier today, a violent ISIS attack on the outskirts of Diyala resulted in 11 deaths from the Iraqi army, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that more than ten terrorists attacked an army headquarters, west of al-Azim district, killing 11 soldiers.

Reinforcements were brought to the site of the incident, and the bodies were evacuated, according to the source.

Areas on the outskirts of Diyala are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks, due to the security gaps between Diyala and Saladin.