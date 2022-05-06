"hemorrhagic fever" kills eight people in Iraq, Health Ministry 

Shafaq News/ forty infections and eight deaths are recorded so far in Iraq due to hemorrhagic fever, the spokesperson for the ministry of health Seif Al-Badr said in a statement.

Dhi Qar Governorate registered the highest number of infections (more than half). He added.

According to the World Health Organization, the death rate from hemorrhagic fever reaches 40 percent of infected people.

The virus is transmitted to humans through poultry or livestock. In contrast, it is transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with the infected person's blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids.

It is worth noting that Iraq officially registered its first death from this disease in 2018.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases that several distinct families of viruses cause. The term "viral hemorrhagic fever" refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are spread by contact with infected animals or insects. The viruses that cause viral hemorrhagic fevers live in various animal and insect hosts. The hosts commonly include mosquitoes, ticks, rodents, or bats.