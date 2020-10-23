heavy security deployment in Baghdad downtown ahead of October 25 anniversary

Shafaq News / A security source in Baghdad revealed a massive security deployment in roads leading to Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraq capital, ahead of upcoming protests.

Activists had called for mass protests next Sunday, on the first anniversary of the biggest wave of protests in Iraq on October 25.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Aside from the bridge near the ministry of Foreign Affairs, none of the bridges leading to Tahrir Square was closed".

The source said that security checkpoints for inspection were set in the area, while two or three security officers were deployed in the streets near Abu Nawas main road; indicating that the security situation in the rest of the capital is normal.