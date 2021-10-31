five-year prison sentence against an official on charges of bribery

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission announced issuing a judgment against a former official in the Babel Governorate Office, on charges of bribery.

The Commission's investigation department said that the Babel Criminal Court had issued a five-year prison sentence against the former director of the Contracting Directorate in the Governorate Court, based on Resolution 160 of 1983.

The department continued, explaining that the ruling against the convict came against the background of a case of bargaining and blackmailing an agent of a foreign company and requesting money in exchange for not taking legal measures against the company executing a project in a hospital in Babel.

The court had previously convicted other officials in the case, and had sentenced the former director of the contracts department at the Governorate's provincial council to seven years in prison.