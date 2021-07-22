"dangerous wave" is looming with surging COVID-19 counts, official says

Shafaq News/ The epidemiological Situation in Iraq is sliding toward a catastrophe, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

A member of the Ministry's Media Medical team, Roba Falah Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency, "the numbers might be higher in the next few days if the noncompliance and complacency toward vaccination continue despite all the calls we made.

"These days are difficult. With these high infection and death rates, it seems that this wave is extremely dangerous," she continued, "critical cases are piled up in the ICU...many may die."

According to the Ministry's daily COVID-19 report, Iraq logged 8,106 new cases and 81 deaths today, Thursday.