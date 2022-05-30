cooperation in the precarious territories is necessary, Second Deputy Speaker

Shafaq News/ The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, called to continue cooperation and coordination between the federal forces and the Peshmerga to enhance security in the areas that lack security control.

The Second Deputy media office said that Abdullah visited the Joint Operations Command and was received by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

Both sides discussed the security and military situation, ways of eliminating ISIS remnants, the necessary measures to form the 20th Brigade (a joint brigade of the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga), and the situation in Sinjar.

Abdullah stressed "the need to continue cooperation and coordination between the federal military forces (Iraqi Army) and the Peshmerga forces in the precarious territories."

The Deputy Speaker confirmed the parliament's support for "military and security institutions on different levels including legislation, and providing financial allocations to the army to develop its capabilities."