Shafaq News/ A bomb attack reportedly targeted the residence of a member of the Iraqi parliament in Dhi Qar on Saturday morning. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the residence of MP Nisan al-Zayer, a member of Emtidad's parliamentary bloc, was attacked by an explosive device in al-Dujain area, Souq al-Shoyoukh district. "The attack resulted in damages to the front yard of the house. No human casualties were reported," the source said.

