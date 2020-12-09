Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-09T19:34:47+0000
an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A security source in Kirkuk said on Wednesday that an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in the south of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "An Iraqi soldier was killed on Wednesday when an ISIS sniper opened fire in a Tob Zawa village in Daquq district."

He added, "Security force deployed at the scene searching the perpetrator."

The village of Tob Zawa is one of the villages inhabited by the majority of Kaka Kurds, and it is often exposed to mortar shelling.

Iraq declared victory in December 2017 over ISIS, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014. However, the group continues to carry out attacks and bombings in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq.

related

Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-10 17:37:25
Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Date: 2020-10-16 11:17:57
The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-16 08:19:03
The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Four civilians pass away in an explosion in Nineveh’ Makhmur

Date: 2020-10-21 07:25:25
Four civilians pass away in an explosion in Nineveh’ Makhmur

Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-21 18:43:48
Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island