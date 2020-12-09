an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A security source in Kirkuk said on Wednesday that an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in the south of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "An Iraqi soldier was killed on Wednesday when an ISIS sniper opened fire in a Tob Zawa village in Daquq district."

He added, "Security force deployed at the scene searching the perpetrator."

The village of Tob Zawa is one of the villages inhabited by the majority of Kaka Kurds, and it is often exposed to mortar shelling.

Iraq declared victory in December 2017 over ISIS, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014. However, the group continues to carry out attacks and bombings in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq.