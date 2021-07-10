An Iraqi refugee was found dead in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, an Iraqi refugee was found dead in the second section of Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

A source from the camp told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces found this morning an Iraqi refugee woman who was shot in the head next a tent. It is believed that ISIS cells are behind the crime."

After the security operation carried out by the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and special units of the Syrian Democratic Forces last March, the camp witnessed more than 15 killings.

It’s noteworthy that Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria are living. there are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there.