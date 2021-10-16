al-Sadr specifies seven points for Iraq to exit from "dependency on others"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-16T17:41:53+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, specified, on Saturday, seven points for Iraq's exit from "dependency to anyone," reassuring that dealing with the United States will be "as a state with a state." Al-Sadr said in a statement, "the most important thing that the world expects from the Sadrist movement is our position on America or (the occupation)," adding, "Here I say: We have some important points that take Iraq out of dependence on anyone." First: Dealing with the Iraqi government diplomatically and at all levels, meaning: dealing with a country with full sovereignty. Second: A serious and effective dialogue regarding its (the United States) forces, camps, planes, battleships, and interventions in Iraq. Third: The people's revolutions and demonstrations are an internal affair. They do not concern them; all revolutions are national, and they must be free from external influence. Fourth: Keeping Iraq's land, air, sea, and people away from its regional conflicts, We will not allow anything else. Fifthly: We are Iraqis, neither Orientals nor Westerners…We want to live in peace... when anything opposes that, we will have an appropriate response. Sixth: We will deal with it (the United States) economically or on other levels if the abovementioned points are achieved…Otherwise, we cannot yield to pressure and dependency. Seventh: If the above is not achieved, so it is considered as a country hostile to Iraq and does not want its independence, sovereignty, and stability…Iraq and occupation are enemies that do not combine.

