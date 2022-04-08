al-Khazali: next PM should be nominated by the largest parliamentary bloc

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, confirmed on Friday that the Shiite Coordination Framework would not accept a government formed by Muqtada Al-Sadr.

Al-Khazali said in an interview on the Al-Sharqiya TV channel that Framework accepts a prime minister chosen by the leader of the Sadrist movement but nominated by the largest bloc in the parliament.

"We do not have a dispute with the Sadrist movement, but there is a disagreement over political representation and gains." He added.

Al-Khazali, a prominent leader in the Framework, pointed out that Al-Sadr's problem of sharing with Nuri al-Maliki and the State of Law Alliance forming the government "is not personal, but rather a dispute over political weight," as al-Maliki has more than 35 parliamentary seats."

The Sadrist bloc emerged as the clear winner in the Iraqi elections with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Takadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by the speaker of the outgoing parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

The Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while the Kurdistan Alliance, led by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), won only 17 seats.