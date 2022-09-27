Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

al-Khazali: French President intervened to extend al-Kadhimi's mandate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-27T16:16:40+0000
al-Khazali: French President intervened to extend al-Kadhimi's mandate

Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, revealed on Tuesday that French President Emanuel Macron had personally intervened to extend the mandate of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. 

Al-Khazali said in a speech he made during al-Rafidain forum, "We refuse French interference in the Iraqi affairs", noting, "recently, it (Paris) enjoyed a more-than-enough space and role in Iraq, by investing its relations with statesmen."

Macron contacted Senior Iraqi figures to discuss the premiership issue, and suggested renewing al-Kadhimi's mandate, he said, calling on French authorities to, "fix their position before the new government takes a stance from Paris".

"I am sure there is a plan to spread chaos in the country after October 1st", al-Khazali pointed out, "We have information that cannot be disclosed at the moment, but we might have to reveal some names. In fact, mercenaries may try to copy the Iranian demonstrations and include the feminist community."

related

Al-Khazali: al-Sudani is ready to give up his candidacy to solve the crisis

Date: 2022-09-23 20:04:57
Al-Khazali: al-Sudani is ready to give up his candidacy to solve the crisis

Al-Khazali: we need an economic figure and not a politician as the next PM

Date: 2021-10-10 06:56:14
Al-Khazali: we need an economic figure and not a politician as the next PM

Qais al-Khazali warns of "External conspiracies", highlights "total security failure" in Maysan

Date: 2022-02-16 14:55:13
Qais al-Khazali warns of "External conspiracies", highlights "total security failure" in Maysan

Al-Khazali calls for new elections, amending the law

Date: 2022-06-24 18:01:04
Al-Khazali calls for new elections, amending the law

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Secretary-General: too early to talk about the new alliances

Date: 2021-10-10 07:31:49
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Secretary-General: too early to talk about the new alliances

Qais al-Khazali: a "figure known for its external allegiance" lied about threats made against "certian parties"

Date: 2022-02-20 18:23:50
Qais al-Khazali: a "figure known for its external allegiance" lied about threats made against "certian parties"

Al-Khazali: Shiite parties are in sync, Kurdish divisions delay resolving political deadlock

Date: 2022-07-10 06:50:35
Al-Khazali: Shiite parties are in sync, Kurdish divisions delay resolving political deadlock

Al-Amiri, Al-Khazali thank the demonstrators and the security forces for their peaceful actions

Date: 2021-10-20 13:34:12
Al-Amiri, Al-Khazali thank the demonstrators and the security forces for their peaceful actions