Al-Ghanmi holds three senior officers in custody

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T11:25:04+0000
Al-Ghanmi holds three senior officers in custody

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, ordered holding three senior officials from in custody against the backdrop of ISIS operatives' attack on a security site at the borders between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that al-Ghanmi's order included three Brigadiers: the Commander of the fifth territory border guards, the Commander of the fifth territory border guards brigade, and the Commander of the third regiment of the fifth territory border guards brigade.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a group of ISIS operatives attacked a site of the Iraqi border guards in the Arar area, at the Iraqi-Saudi borders. The terrorists burnt the site and managed to loot weapons, Communication equipment, and a vehicle. The attack resulted in no casualties, as the troops fled as soon as the attack began.

