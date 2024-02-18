al-Amiri relative was killed in an armed attack in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A relative of Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the "Nabni" alliance and the Secretary General of the Badr Organization, was killed on Sunday in an armed attack in Baghdad.

A security source stated to Shafaq News agency "an armed attack in the Al-Rashidiya district in Baghdad killed one person and seriously wounded another.”

The source said "the information suggests that the attack was related to land disputes, and the deceased was a relative of al-Amiri.”