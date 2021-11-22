al-Amiri: canceling polling stations will totally change the results of the elections

Shafaq News / The head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, confirmed on Monday that canceling 18 percent of the polling stations will completely change the results of the parliamentary elections.

Al-Amiri received a delegation from the Turkmen Front headed by Hassan Turan in Baghdad. Both sides stressed, according to a statement, that "the High Electoral Commission’s mismanagement in following up the electoral process had caused a complete chaos in the political situation."

For his part, Al-Amiri pointed out, “the decisions of the judiciary to invalidate some stations that did not close at six o’clock will lead to the invalidation of more than 6000 stations, and nearly 4000 stations were canceled due to the presence of repeated fingerprints, which means that 10,000 stations will be canceled, this represents 18 percent of the total stations in Iraq."

Al-Amiri said, "this will make a big difference and fundamentally change the election results."