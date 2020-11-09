Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-09T12:04:23+0000
a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

Shafaq News / Iraqi Forces and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carried out security operations on Saladin and Maysan Governorates.

"Under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, the security forces in Nineveh and Saladin began yesterday morning, inspection operation in Khanouka and Makhoul mountains which resulted in the destruction of tunnels and strongholds containing military equipment." The Media Cell said in a statement,

As for the Federal Police, the Rapid Response Forces backed by PMF confiscated a large quantity of various weapons including rockets, mortars, and explosive devices hidden inside dens.

Wanted persons were arrested and two Kalashnikov weapons were confiscated in a Rapid Response force operation today Monday in Al-Adl district in Maysan Governorate. A separate statement by the Security Media Cell said.


related

The parliament will help the government overcome the financial crisis, Al-Halbousi says

Date: 2020-11-01 17:44:42
The parliament will help the government overcome the financial crisis, Al-Halbousi says

The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

Date: 2020-08-26 20:00:00
The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

Iraq’s parliament Speaker files complaints against a MP

Date: 2020-10-19 10:05:07
Iraq’s parliament Speaker files complaints against a MP

The Iraqi government submits the 2020 federal budget law draft to the Parliament

Date: 2020-09-14 12:49:54
The Iraqi government submits the 2020 federal budget law draft to the Parliament

The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

Date: 2020-07-29 18:06:52
The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

Parliament votes on a 10-years-old census as the basis for the election law

Date: 2020-09-26 15:10:52
Parliament votes on a 10-years-old census as the basis for the election law

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Minorities demand blocs to take their voters's rights into consideration

Date: 2020-09-27 13:14:35
Minorities demand blocs to take their voters's rights into consideration