Zurbatiyah border crossing to be reopened in the next few days

Shafaq News / Wasit Governorate announced reopening of the Zurbatiya border crossing with Iran.

Wasit Governor Muhammad Al-Mayahi told Shafaq News Agency, "The local government approached the Border crossings Authority and the relevant ministries, and obtained approval to reopen the border crossing for commercial exchange."

This step will contribute, according to al-Mayahi, to reducing the market prices of some products in the market.

Al-Mayahi indicated that the border crossing will be opened in the next two days.