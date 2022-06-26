Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Zlikan attack: Two rocket launchpads seized in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-26T12:41:34+0000
Zlikan attack: Two rocket launchpads seized in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A security source in Nineveh revealed that two rocket launchpads used in the recent Zlikan base attack were seized.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the launchpads were found in the Gulan Tapa area, located between the Al-Zahraa neighborhood, on the outskirts of the left side of Mosul city.

An investigation was opened to uncover the circumstances of the incident, according to the source.

Earlier today, the administrator of Zlikan sub-district, Mohammed Amin, reported that a rocket attack targeted the Zlikan base.

Amin told Shafaq News agency that two rockets near Kwedad village.

No casualties were recorded.

The Turkish base, located northeast of Mosul, has been repeatedly targeted in the last few months.

The presence of Turkish forces in the base has always sparked conflict between Ankara and Baghdad. Turkey says its forces are deployed there to fight the Kurdistan Workers Party.

related

Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-04-03 19:06:15
Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Three killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-02 20:39:50
Three killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-24 17:52:08
Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Date: 2021-03-26 12:45:05
KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

MP lambasts al-Kadhimi's "stopgap" solutions for Nineveh's fuel crisis 

Date: 2022-06-22 16:23:51
MP lambasts al-Kadhimi's "stopgap" solutions for Nineveh's fuel crisis 

The security situation in the Governorate is "perfect”, PMF Official said

Date: 2021-05-19 15:44:34
The security situation in the Governorate is "perfect”, PMF Official said

ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

Date: 2022-03-26 07:14:12
ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

13 million tons of rubble hinder combing campaigns in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-28 15:21:38
13 million tons of rubble hinder combing campaigns in Nineveh