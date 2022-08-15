Zidan discusses latest political developments with Plasschaert

Shafaq News / President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, met on Monday with the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The two sides discussed the Judiciary's role in addressing the judicial issues causing the current political impasse in the country.

Iraq marked its longest post-election deadlock last month, as infighting among political parties prevents the formation of a government.

More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record +290 days without a head of state or cabinet.

Powerful Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr blames Iran-aligned parties for the failed government formation and accuses them of corruption, but his followers also control some of the worst-managed government departments.

Sadr has called for early elections and unspecified changes to the constitution after withdrawing his lawmakers from parliament in June.