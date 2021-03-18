Zidan calls for the Judicial Council to convene to implement the Federal Court law

Shafaq News / The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, called on the Supreme Judicial Council members to meet on the 22nd of this month.

The judiciary media office said in a statement, "The call for the meeting comes to implement the Federal Court Amending Law No. 30 of 2005, which was approved by the council of Representatives today."

Earlier today, Thursday, the House of Representatives voted on the First Amendment Law (Order No. 30 of 2005) the Federal Supreme Court Law, in a session boycotted by the Kurdish blocs.