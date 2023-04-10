Zelensky to al-Sudani: Ukraine is ready for a new page in bilateral cooperation with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed, via a phone call, the bilateral ties between their respective countries and exchanged views on a peaceful resolution for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The conversation, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, underscored Iraq's influential role on the global stage and the mutual aspiration to reinforce diplomatic bonds between the two nations.

The readout said Zelensky and al-Sudani confered on "the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the potential avenues for development and expansion, in service of their shared interests."

The leaders attached importance to the collaborative efforts between Baghdad and Kyiv and reciprocal support across a range of sectors in order to achieve common goals.

Al-Sudani accentuated the urgency of attaining a nonviolent settlement in Ukraine and embracing open dialogue as a means to alleviate the ongoing crisis, which has inflicted considerable humanitarian distress.

He articulated, "The pursuit of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and the adoption of dialogue as a conduit to mitigate this crisis, responsible for innumerable calamities, remain indispensable."

Conversely, President Zelensky recognized Iraq's strategic and vital position, conveying his enthusiasm to cultivate relations with the nation across multiple domains. He remarked, "Iraq holds a pivotal and crucial status, and I am committed to fostering ties with Iraq in all spheres, emanating from this inherent importance."

"I noted that Ukraine is ready for a new page in bilateral cooperation. We agreed to activate all existing mechanisms of interaction and initiate new ones. We also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.