Zeidan: the judiciary must not be influenced by politics Iraq News Faiq Zeidan 2023-01-23T08:18:50.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, said on Monday that judicial decisions must not be influenced by political interests.Zeidan said in a speech during the ceremony celebrating Iraqi Judiciary Day, "an independent judicial system is the most important factor in a stable state."He added, "the role of the media and civil society organizations is crucial to raise awareness about the law among people."