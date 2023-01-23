Zeidan: the judiciary must not be influenced by politics

2023-01-23T08:18:50.000000Z

Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, said on Monday that judicial decisions must not be influenced by political interests.

Zeidan said in a speech during the ceremony celebrating Iraqi Judiciary Day, "an independent judicial system is the most important factor in a stable state."

He added, "the role of the media and civil society organizations is crucial to raise awareness about the law among people."

