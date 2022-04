Shafaq News / The chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, said that forming an Iraqi emergency government is unlikely.

Zeidan said in a statement that the current situation does not require forming an emergency government, noting that the judiciary is able to find constitutional solutions to solve the political impasse.

The chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council said that the court's decision regarding the Kurdistan region's oil and gas law was not a "targeting of Erbil".