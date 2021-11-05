Report

Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T11:15:18+0000
Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena

Shafaq News/ The head of the negotiating delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, praised the role of the Sadrist movement during the post-elections period.

Zebari made a statement following his meeting with the political body of the Sadrist movement in Baghdad.

The negotiating delegation of the Sadrist bloc, headed by Hassan al-Adhari, had received this morning, the KDP delegation in Baghdad.

The two delegations discussed the results of the elections, and stressed that the success of the elections was proven for the first time since 2003.

Al-Adhari stressed the importance of the next stage, describing it as a construction and services stage that will positively affect the security situation in the country. In addition, he hoped that the new government will be an "independent government away from any external interference."

Zebari praised Sadr's stances, pointing that the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena.

