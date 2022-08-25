Report

Zebari stresses the need to involve Sadrist movement in the national dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-25T21:13:42+0000
Zebari stresses the need to involve Sadrist movement in the national dialogue

Shafaq News / A leading figure of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Hoshyar Zebari, said on Thursday that dialogue is the only way out of Iraq's exacerbating crisis.

Zebari said in a tweet, "There is no way to address the country's exacerbating crisis but through a national dialogue."

"There must be preparations for a comprehensive dialogue that include all the concerned parties, especially the active and influential ones from the Sadrist movement."

Earlier today, a source from the Coordination Framework revealed that Kurdish forces will not attend the national dialogue rounds unless the Sadrist movement does.

