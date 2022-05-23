Report

Zebari responds to RFC claims about military training in the Region

Date: 2022-05-23T20:00:29+0000
Zebari responds to RFC claims about military training in the Region

Shafaq News / The leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, responded on Monday to the pro-Iranian factions' recent claims about the Kurdistan Region.

Zebari said in a tweet, "The statement issued today by the coordinating body for the so-called resistance, against the Kurdistan Democratic Party, is nothing but lies, lies, and lies."

"They must review their false information that threatens Iraq's security and safety", he added, "These are false, irresponsible accusations."

Earlier today, the Resistance Factions Coordination said it has monitored a military training in the Kurdistan Region, in addition to suspicious movements of "foreign agents".

