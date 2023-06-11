Zebari labels Iraqi budget "disastrous and catastrophic" for economy

Shafaq News / Hoshiyar Zebari, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, described the proposed general budget for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 as "disastrous and catastrophic to the country's economy." He warned of its repercussions, including inflation, currency instability, and the failure of financial management.

In a tweet, Zebari, who previously held positions as Minister of Finance and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the federal government, stated, "The proposed budget for Iraq for the years 2023-2025 is disastrous and catastrophic to the country's economy." He added that it is "unrealistic and driven by the desires of political blocs benefiting from corruption."

Furthermore, he highlighted that this budget "greatly discriminates against the constitutional and financial entitlements of the region." Zebari emphasized that "this budget will lead to inflation, currency depreciation, and the failure of financial and overall economic management."