Zebari expects US to strike 3 factions in Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Democratic Party (KDP) leader Hoshyar Zebari predicted on Wednesday that the United States would target three factions affiliated with the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" coalition in response to the attack in Jordan.

Zebari posted on X, "the upcoming American strikes will be different and justified against the axis of the Islamic resistance in Iraq, composed of the factions: Kata'ib Hezbollah, Al-Nujaba, and Sayyid al-Shuhada, who have openly targeted US forces in Iraq, Kurdistan, and Syria," adding that "perhaps their leadership and headquarters are currently at odds with government decisions."

Notably, Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades announced on Tuesday that they have halted their operations against US forces to "avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government," instructing their fighters to "temporarily adopt passive defense."

Moreover, the US military announced on Sunday, January 28, that three of its soldiers were killed and dozens were injured in a drone attack targeting a base housing American forces in Jordan.

American media outlets reported that the targeted site was "Tower 22", a small military site in Jordan near the country's border with Syria.

In response to this attack, US officials stated that the US is considering launching strikes against armed factions in Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he had made a decision regarding the nature of the response to the attack in Jordan, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers and the injury of more than 30 others.

Biden clarified that he "made a decision regarding the nature of the response to the attacks that killed American soldiers in Jordan," adding, "we do not want a broader war in the Middle East."

Biden clarified that he "made a decision regarding the nature of the response to the attacks that killed American soldiers in Jordan," adding, "we do not want a broader war in the Middle East."

